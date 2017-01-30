Latest News
Local
Father Patrick Anthony: Destroying the environment by what we eatJan. 30, 2017
Speaking in a slow drawl and sometimes d-r-a-g-g-i-n-g out his words for emphasis, a speaking style that had young school girls gathered at the Goodwill Parish Hall giggling, Monsignor Patrick ...
Local
United Workers Party: "We want action"Jan. 30, 2017
The message was loud and clear.
Basketball
CARDINALS: Gold Was Their Colour (Part A)Jan. 30, 2017
They were brilliant, entertaining to watch as they played their brand of basketball, and a force to reckon with. Yes. Those were the Cardinals!
Local
Police charge policewomanJan. 30, 2017
Marcia Renault Gustave, a policewoman with almost 20 years of service in the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) was on January 24, 2017 arrested and charged and brought before ...
Local
Government defends againJan. 30, 2017
In a case of international intrigue, Government has again been forced on the defensive following the arrest of yet another of its secretly appointed diplomats.
Local
Bountiful BAMJan. 30, 2017
They received an excavator-big, tall and powerful; four power tillers-small, short, slow, but no less efficient at farm drudgery busting; tools too, and feed and fertilizer and other farm paraphernalia.
World
Trump's refugee ban sparks protests before White House, at over ...Jan. 29, 2017
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of protesters rallied in front of the White House on Sunday while demonstrations continued across more than 30 American airports after U.S. President ...
World
Trump says "very early" to consider lifting sanctions on RussiaJan. 29, 2017
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that it is "very early" to talk about lifting sanctions on Russia in relation to the Ukraine crisis.