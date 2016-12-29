Latest News
Local
Who celebrated in 2016 : Queens, kings and radio personalitiesDec. 29, 2016
Who celebrated in 2016 : Queens, kings and radio personalities
Local
Dominica's Economy in 2016Dec. 29, 2016
During his presentation of the 2016-2017 annual budget, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, said before Tropical Storm Erika in August 2015, "all economic indicators pointed to positive growth of 2.4 percent ...
Local
Politics in 2016 :Political turmoil in Roseau South and SoufriereDec. 29, 2016
In 2016, embattled Roseau South Member of Parliament, Joshua Francis, was embroiled in a power struggle within the United Workers Party (UWP). The party organised a special convention in Mahaut ...
Local
Law and disorder :2016- Sue year unlimitedDec. 29, 2016
If you say that 2016 was the "year-of-the-sue" few people would challenge you, in or out of court. Here's a brief outline of the main suits that the Sun reported ...
Sports
Sports in Review: Nothing to shout about in 2016Dec. 29, 2016
Dominica and Windward Islands Volcanoes player, Kavem Hodge, scored his first first class century in the drawn match with Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2015-2016 West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) ...
Local
Business UnusualDec. 29, 2016
In 2016 telecommunications giant FLOW (previously named LIME and before that Cable and Wireless) was making moves to purchase cash-strapped cable television company, MARPIN 2K4.
Local
Best of the Best in art and entertainment in 2016Dec. 29, 2016
Hello, and welcome again to my pick of the best of the year in the performing and literary arts in Dominica. Due to the range and diversity of artistes produced ...
Local
The biggest stories that got Dominicans talking in 2016Dec. 29, 2016
In just a few hours, 2016 will be history. The year Twenty-Seventeen will then sit on the throne of time. Hail to the New Year, hail to the new King!