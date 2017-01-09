Gregor to Lennox: What I meant is "I fear your political career may not recover"
Gregor Nassief responds to Linton response
Latest News
-
Local
Gregor, What do you mean by"I hope Dominica recovers. I ...Jan. 9, 2017
Dear Gregor,
-
Local
Pierre Charles : I want Tony Astaphan to replace meJan. 7, 2017
On the day before he died late Prime Minister Pierre Charles began the process of identifying a successor, The Sun can disclose.
-
Local
Remembering Comrade PierroJan. 7, 2017
Pierre Charles, the sixth of nine children was born of the marital union of Francis Charles of Grand Bay and Theodora Francis of Fabre on June 30, 1954. He was ...
-
Local
When Prime Minister Pierre Charles diedJan. 7, 2017
After attending what would eventually be his last Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Pierre Charles died Tuesday of a massive heart attack. He was 49. His death shocked a nation which ...
-
Local
Gregor Nassief: How could you do this, LennoxJan. 6, 2017
Dear Lennox,
-
Local
Passports: Sale or Saviour?Jan. 5, 2017
On January 1st, "60 minutes", an investigative programme aired by the US television company, CBS Corporation, ran a segment on "Citizenship by Investment Programmes" (CIP) that are operated by several ...
-
Local
Skerrit attacks Linton-againJan. 4, 2017
He apologized. A British-Dominican man who suggested yesterday on YouTube that Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton should be arrested and then executed for his interview with CBS's 60 Minutes ...
-
Local
Sparks fly in Dominica after broadcast of CBS's 60 minutes ...Jan. 3, 2017
"It's called citizenship by investment and it's become a $2 billion industry built around people looking for a change of scenery or a change of passport, a new life or ...