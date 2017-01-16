Latest News
Thirty six Calypsonians in 2017 Stardom TentJan. 16, 2017
"One thing I can tell you there are some very, very good songs this year," said Norman Letang, the manager of the 44-year-old Stardom Tent and the leader of the ...
Your dollar is strong, ECCB governor Timothy AntoineJan. 16, 2017
The late Sir K. Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank had very large shoes, a presence that successfully directed monetary policy in the region for 28 ...
Obama bids farewell to nation in emotional addressJan. 11, 2017
CHICAGO, the United States, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation on Tuesday in an emotional speech that expressed hope as well as warning ...
Gregor to Lennox: What I meant is "I fear your ...Jan. 9, 2017
Dear Lennox,
Gregor, What do you mean by"I hope Dominica recovers. I ...Jan. 9, 2017
Dear Gregor,
Pierre Charles : I want Tony Astaphan to replace meJan. 7, 2017
On the day before he died late Prime Minister Pierre Charles began the process of identifying a successor, The Sun can disclose.
Remembering Comrade PierroJan. 7, 2017
Pierre Charles, the sixth of nine children was born of the marital union of Francis Charles of Grand Bay and Theodora Francis of Fabre on June 30, 1954. He was ...
When Prime Minister Pierre Charles diedJan. 7, 2017
After attending what would eventually be his last Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Pierre Charles died Tuesday of a massive heart attack. He was 49. His death shocked a nation which ...