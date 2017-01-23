Latest News
-
Local
Val "Young Bull" Cuffy: working for GFC syndrome - God, ...Jan. 23, 2017
The Bull is back.
-
Local
Back from the brink — 'Mas Camp' 2017!Jan. 23, 2017
Some said it was gone and it was not going to be a part of carnival this year.
-
Local
Lady V's "De Spirit" hits Dominica hardJan. 23, 2017
With the spirit of carnival swirling around her, Vernice "Lady V" Joseph has become Dominica Calypso's newest sensation.
-
Local
Three years in jail for ATM robbersJan. 23, 2017
Judge Veronica Charles-Clarke has sentenced three Chinese nationals to three years in jail for the theft of more than EC$100, 000 from the ATMs of the National Bank of Dominica. ...
-
Local
No Thunderbirds for CarnivalJan. 23, 2017
Two major carnival bands are staying away from this year's organized Carnival band parade over a year-long on-going dispute.
-
Local
No deal yetJan. 22, 2017
News of a settlement in the Tommy Lee Sparta affair is greatly exaggerated, with the ghost of the Jamaican gothic dancehall DJ, who was denied entry here three years ago, ...
-
Basketball
Basketball in Windsor ParkJan. 22, 2017
By Arlington James
-
Local
Tonge group of companies launches new three year plan 2017-2019Jan. 22, 2017
The Tonge Group of Companies launched a new 3 year Strategic Plan 2017-2019 today at the Garraway Hotel. This is the first time that such a plan has been developed ...